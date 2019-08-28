Michigan Wolverines Football: Brad Hawkins Impressing, Dax Hill Learning
Michigan’s secondary is one of the question marks on a team picked by many to win the Big Ten, but the Wolverines have plenty of bodies on the back end. Seniors Josh Metellus (safety) and Lavert Hill (corner) are the rocks, but others have made big moves in fall camp.
Perhaps nobody has impressed as much as junior Brad Hawkins. Defensive coordinator Don Brown recently called him neck and neck with Metellus as the top safety in camp, and safeties coach Chris Partridge loves what he’s seen.
“Brad is just growing and growing and growing and growing as a safety here. He just gets better every single moment,” Partridge said. “He’s got so much room to grow because he had never played defense before he got here. Then we started him down at the viper spot then moved him back.
“He’s taken to it. His knowledge of the game is immensely above what it was even last year. His ability to cover is phenomenal because he’s a big body that can cover, which is hard to find.”
His improvement on the back end is critical to how Brown wants to play, Partridge added, noting Hawkins is great kid who brings it at practice every day.
Junior J’Marick Woods, meanwhile, is currently the No. 3 safety, with redshirt freshman Sammy Faustin and true frosh Daxton Hill battling it out for No. 4. Hill has all the physical tools to be a great one, Partridge said of the prep five-star.
“He can run; he can tackle. He’s a great young man,” he said. “He’s got great work ethic. He’s as advertised. We’re very excited about him.
“He’s a really good cover guy. That’s where he’s excelled, I’d say. But he’s going to be an all-around great player. He’s really good and he knows the game, is knowledgeable. He’s smart, cares and he’s got a strong work ethic.”
He’s the fastest guy at safety and probably one of the fastest on the team, he added, up there with freshman receiver Giles Jackson, junior corner Ambry Thomas and freshman corner DJ Turner.
“Athletically, he’s phenomenal. He’s what you want,” Partridge said. “He’s explosive, and his ability to run and ability to track the ball is really good.
“We’ve got three guys feel great about at the top. But he’s climbing. He’s working his way up. He is working at nickel, as well, so he’s kind of sitting behind Brad there at the nickel spot, learning from him and working from him and also playing some free safety.”
He’s ahead of the learning curve and will contribute as a result, he added, and will play due to his combination of skills, mind and ability.
