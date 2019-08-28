Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas (Aug. 28)
Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk about the upcoming opener, line play and more.
