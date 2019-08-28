Video: Harbaugh Talks RB Competition, Partridge Discusses Emerging Safeties
Michigan Wolverines football running backs coach Jay Harbaugh and special teams/safeties coach Chris Partridge each met with the media this afternoon to discuss several position battles.
Harbaugh talked about how the club's running back competition is shaping up, while Partridge analyzed his kickers and emerging players at the safety spot.
Jay Harbaugh
Chris Partridge
