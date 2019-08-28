News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-28 11:59:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: Harbaugh Talks RB Competition, Partridge Discusses Emerging Safeties

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan Wolverines football running backs coach Jay Harbaugh and special teams/safeties coach Chris Partridge each met with the media this afternoon to discuss several position battles.

Harbaugh talked about how the club's running back competition is shaping up, while Partridge analyzed his kickers and emerging players at the safety spot.

RELATED: Harbaugh News & Views: O-Line Injuries, the 'Other' Corner, More

RELATED: Wolverine Watch: Ringing in a new Opportunity

Rflpeqky35da6oxx9yvp
Michigan Wolverines football running backs coach Jay Harbaugh is one of the few staffers who has been with Jim Harbaugh his whole tenure in Ann Arbor. (Brandon Brown)
Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js

Jay Harbaugh


Bcl6gvyuqamjxvwiqexu

Chris Partridge


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}