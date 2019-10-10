Doug Bucshon of Orange & Blue News was kind enough to swing by TheWolverine.com to break down Illinois' football team heading into its weekend showdown with Michigan in Champaign.

• Redshirt freshman QB Matt Robinson — Bucshon revealed that redshirt junior quarterback Brandon Peters is "likely out" for this game after getting hurt last week at Minnesota, forcing Robinson into the starting role. The youngster has only completed 16 of 32 throws for 156 yards on the year, has yet to throw a touchdown or an interception, and has been sacked four times.

• Fifth-year senior RB Reggie Corbin — He is the Illini's best offensive player, with his 95.5 rushing yards per game checking in fourth in the Big Ten. Corbin has been one of the few bright spots for Illinois' team this season, averaging 6.6 yards per carry and already eclipsing 133 yards on two separate occasions (134 against Nebraska and 144 versus Eastern Michigan).

• Redshirt junior WR Josh Imatorbhebhe — The USC transfer has immediately stepped in to lead the club in both receiving yards (220) and touchdown grabs (four), while checking in third in catches (15). In fact, Imatorbhebhe's four scoring receptions are tied for the second most in the Big Ten, with half of them coming in the 31-23 win at Connecticut Sept. 7.

• Junior WR Ricky Smalling — His 33 catches, 406 receiving yards and five touchdown grabs all paced the team last year, and although he leads the club once again in receptions (22), his 206 yards are second to Imatorbhebhe and his lone scoring catch is tied for third on the roster. Smalling has yet to compile more than 56 receiving yards in a game this year, but he has had at least 41 in four of Illinois' five outings.