Previewing Illinois With A Fighting Illini Insider
Doug Bucshon of Orange & Blue News was kind enough to swing by TheWolverine.com to break down Illinois' football team heading into its weekend showdown with Michigan in Champaign.
Bucshon analyzed the Illini's strengths and weaknesses, and also provided a prediction on how he thinks Saturday's game will play out.
Illinois Football's Projected Starters On Offense
• Redshirt freshman QB Matt Robinson — Bucshon revealed that redshirt junior quarterback Brandon Peters is "likely out" for this game after getting hurt last week at Minnesota, forcing Robinson into the starting role. The youngster has only completed 16 of 32 throws for 156 yards on the year, has yet to throw a touchdown or an interception, and has been sacked four times.
• Fifth-year senior RB Reggie Corbin — He is the Illini's best offensive player, with his 95.5 rushing yards per game checking in fourth in the Big Ten. Corbin has been one of the few bright spots for Illinois' team this season, averaging 6.6 yards per carry and already eclipsing 133 yards on two separate occasions (134 against Nebraska and 144 versus Eastern Michigan).
• Redshirt junior WR Josh Imatorbhebhe — The USC transfer has immediately stepped in to lead the club in both receiving yards (220) and touchdown grabs (four), while checking in third in catches (15). In fact, Imatorbhebhe's four scoring receptions are tied for the second most in the Big Ten, with half of them coming in the 31-23 win at Connecticut Sept. 7.
• Junior WR Ricky Smalling — His 33 catches, 406 receiving yards and five touchdown grabs all paced the team last year, and although he leads the club once again in receptions (22), his 206 yards are second to Imatorbhebhe and his lone scoring catch is tied for third on the roster. Smalling has yet to compile more than 56 receiving yards in a game this year, but he has had at least 41 in four of Illinois' five outings.
• Redshirt junior WR Trevon Sidney — Like Imatorbhebhe, Sidney also transferred in from USC after spending his first three collegiate years in Los Angeles. His 16 receptions are the second most on the team, though his 123 yards check in fourth and his 7.7 yards per reception ninth.
• Sophomore TE Daniel Barker — He hauled in nine catches for 84 yards last season as a freshman, and has already reeled in nine receptions for 151 yards this time around. Barker's 16.8 yards per catch and two scoring grabs are both the second-best marks on the team.
• Junior LT Vederian Lowe — He started seven games as a freshman in 2017, and has begun all 17 of the club's outings since then. His 79.3 overall grade (64 is considered average) from Pro Football Focus (PFF) makes him the second-best offensive player for the Illini, and also ranks 22nd among all offensive tackles nationally.
