Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown took some heat for his group's performance at Wisconsin, a 35-14 loss that could have been even worse. The Wolverines struggled with their run fits and got punched in the mouth, but they punched back several weeks later when Iowa tried some of the same stuff.

U-M held the Hawkeyes to one total yard rushing with the aid of eight sacks and made quarterback Nate Stanley’s life miserable. “Obviously when you’re playing Wisconsin, Jonathan Taylor’s a big difference,” Brown said of the Badgers’ back. “I think he’s a very, very good player. We got off to a bad start on the road, made some uncharacteristic fits in the run game, and it hurt us. “Everybody in those scenarios in the outside world kind of questions you, but we felt like hey, we’ve just got to go to work, clean up our run fits. I’m not making any excuses, trust me, but it was our fourth different offense in four weeks. To say that hasn’t been challenging … it has been challenging.”

Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Don Brown and his defense held Iowa to there points Saturday. (AP Images)

Part of their upswing is in facing similar type plays on a game to game basis in the last few weeks, he added. Familiarity gives them a chance to defend better, Brown said. They see the plays, the footwork of the running back, the blocks up front rather than run and shoot one week, triple option the next like the first few games.

Getting interior lineman and redshirt junior Michael Dwumfour back helped, too, he added. Redshirt sophomore Donovan Jeter struggled on the interior against the Badgers and is still working on his game. “Mike had a really good game. It’s funny, he texted me the other day … ‘Coach, I jumped some gaps. It won’t happen again,’” Brown said. “But the thing Mike brings to the table is the ability to come out of his stance 100 miles an hour and he creates the ping pong effect in the backfield because he can knock off pullers; he’s athletic. For him, he hasn’t played a whole heck of a lot of football lately around here.” Another week of practice will help him with his footwork, the game plan, his fundamentals and everything else, Brown added. “He’s benefiting, and we’re benefiting from his solid play,” he said. “His athletic ability … someone posted him running a slant route this summer — but I did crack a smile when I saw it.”

Michigan DT Michael Dwumfour showing off his route-running, pass-catching abilities. https://t.co/G4iEdtaKAK — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 16, 2019

Dwumfour is just getting back to 100 percent after missing parts of last year and early this season, but he's getting his conditioning back and is ready to play more. “More activity in the throw game," Brown said when asked what to expect. "Those snaps in the pass game, when we’re in some of our package stuff, can really exhaust you because it’s, 'on your mark, get set, go.' "I think you’ll see him as we move forward. His conditioning level will raise and you’ll see him more in those scenarios.” Carlo Kemp Shining — Fifth Year Possible? Senior nose tackle Carlo Kemp is playing at a high level. Some have wondered openly if Kemp will be back for a fifth year, having played in only one game as a freshman. "I hope so. We don’t discuss those things ...the man upstairs [Jim Harbaugh] will when the time comes," Brown said. "Me personally, we joke all the time ... he came here when I came and he was a MIKE linebacker. Oh my God. That wasn’t going to work. So we moved him to defensive end. "He went from open side end to closed side end from three tech [tackle] and he became the nose. He made the complete migration all the way to nose. Now he’s 290 pounds." One of his plays on Saturday stood out, Brown said. Iowa ran isolation to linebacker Jordan Glasgow, and Kemp’s job was to fit the fullback inside, give it to the safety Josh Metellus. "He’s getting doubled, then all of a sudden you see his head stick thought and then all of a sudden he comes out of there and he’s involved in the tackle," Brown said. "That doesn’t happen every day. That’s 600 pounds of human flesh, then he split it and makes the play."



Watch: Don Brown breaks down Carlo Kemp's tackle after he split a double team on an iso play.



"That doesn't happen every day." pic.twitter.com/EsBhrDXuib — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 9, 2019