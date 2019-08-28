While many colleges around the country annually play "cupcake" opponents in their season-openers, the Michigan Wolverines' football program has faced a solid mixture of both lighter and formidable foes over the past 20 years. Saturday's opener against Middle Tennessee State falls into the former category, following debut showdowns with two ranked clubs in each of the last two years (a loss to No. 12 Notre Dame last year and a victory over No. 17 Florida in 2017).

The Michigan Wolverines football team began playing their games at The Big House on Oct. 1, 1927. (Michigan Football Twitter Account)

The Maize and Blue have compiled a 15-5 record in season-openers dating back to 1999, including a 2-2 mark under current head man Jim Harbaugh. Both of Harbaugh's losses were on the road by identical 24-17 scores, however, with the first coming at the hands of a Utah team who finished 10-3 in 2015, and the second to a Notre Dame squad who went 12-1 and made the College Football Playoff last season. The Maize and Blue registered a combined 5-2 record in campaign-opening contests under Harbaugh's predecessors, Brady Hoke (2011-14) and Rich Rodriguez (2008-10), but enjoyed a long string of success in such affairs under former head man Lloyd Carr (1995-07). In fact, from 1999 through 2006, U-M went a perfect 8-0 in season-opening tilts, including notable triumphs over No. 16 Notre Dame in 1999 and No. 11 Washington in 2002. Carr's victorious stretch was snapped in his final year of 2007, however, with the infamous 34-32 loss to then-FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) foe Appalachian State. The Wolverine administration showed a tendency to schedule MAC (Mid-American Conference) opponents for U-M's annual first game throughout the initial half of the 2000s, with the Maize and Blue opening up against a MAC club four out of five years from 2000-05 (Washington in 2002 was the lone exception). Dave Brandon then scheduled a wider range of opponents when he took over as Michigan's athletic director in 2010, with the Wolverines kicking off their campaigns against teams from four different conferences (Big East, MAC, SEC and Sun Belt) during his five years on the job. The following is a breakdown of the leagues that U-M has opened up against since 1999: • MAC — 8 times (Bowling Green in 2000, Miami (Ohio) in 2001 and 2004, Central Michigan in 2003 and 2013, Northern Illinois in 2005, and Western Michigan in 2009 and 2011). • SEC — 3 (Vanderbilt in 2006, Alabama in 2012, Florida in 2017) • Independent — 2 (Notre Dame in 1999 and 2018) • Mountain West — 2 (Utah in 2008, Hawaii in 2016) • Pac-10/Pac-12 — 2 (Washington in 2002, Utah in 2015) • Big East — 1 (Connecticut in 2010) • Conference USA — 1 (Middle Tennessee State in 2019) • FCS — 1 (Appalachian State in 2007) • Sun Belt — 1 (Appalachian State in 2014)

Michigan's Last 20 Season-Openers Date Game Result Aug. 31, 2019 Middle Tennessee State ? Sept. 1, 2018 @ (No. 12) Notre Dame L, 24-17 Sept. 2, 2017 vs. (No. 17) Florida* W, 33-17 Sept. 3, 2016 Hawaii W, 63-3 Sept. 3, 2015 @ Utah L, 24-17 Aug. 30, 2014 Appalachian State W, 52-14 Aug. 31, 2013 Central Michigan W, 59-9 Sept. 1, 2012 vs. (No. 2) Alabama* L, 41-14 Sept. 3, 2011 Western Michigan W, 34-10 Sept. 4, 2010 Connecticut W, 30-10 Sept. 5, 2009 Western Michigan W, 31-7 Aug. 30, 2008 Utah L, 25-23 Sept. 1, 2007 Appalachian State L, 34-32 Sept. 2, 2006 Vanderbilt W, 27-7 Sept. 3, 2005 Northern Illinois W, 33-17 Sept. 4, 2004 Miami (Ohio) W, 43-10 Aug. 30, 2003 Central Michigan W, 45-7 Aug. 31, 2002 (No. 11) Washington W, 31-29 Sept. 1, 2001 Miami (Ohio) W, 31-13 Sept. 2, 2000 Bowling Green W, 42-7 Sept. 4, 1999 (No. 16) Notre Dame W, 26-22

By the Numbers: Middle Tennessee State at Michigan