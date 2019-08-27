According to numerous Michigan Wolverines football players and coaches alike, sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell has been the most improved athlete on the entire team this fall. He received extra reps in the spring when juniors Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones were out with injury, and that added work has apparently paid off in a big way.

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell hauled in eight catches for 145 yards last year. (Brandon Brown)

Bell was asked this afternoon where his game has improved the most. “I’m much more comfortable and mature,” he explained. “I’m mentally ready for what I’m getting myself into this season. “I feel like I’ve improved quite a bit, especially since the spring. We’ve all improved dramatically though, especially the receiver group — we’ve taken big steps on little details. “I wanted to work on the details and get stronger, especially when it comes to blocking. I knew I had to get low last year on blocks against bigger guys, so it’s now about blocking with more strength.” Bell was actually originally slated to play college basketball at Missouri State in high school, before U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines offered him a football scholarship. Though the sophomore admitted that football was his first love, it took him a while to readjust to the game last season as a freshman. “The Nebraska game [on Sept. 22 is when I started to feel comfortable last year],” he revealed. “I didn’t get in much the first few games, but played a lot more against Nebraska. That day was kind of like a jump for me. “This new offense suits me well too, along with the rest of the wideouts, running backs and tight ends. We’re all loving it and taking advantage of it.

“Coach [Josh] Gattis is huge on details and route running, and has taught us some tricks.” Fortunately for Gattis, he’ll have what is expected to be one of the best receiving units in the nation to work with this fall, thanks in large part to the return of oft-injured redshirt sophomore Tarik Black. “It [his recovery] was more of a mental game, though I can’t really speak for him,” Bell explained. “By the spring, he was fully comfortable and ready to rock and roll. “We’re all rotating around now [between the slot and outside] and running more [three and four-receiver sets] than last year.”