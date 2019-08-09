Carlo Kemp Admits U-M's Interior D-Line Needs To Generate More Pressure
Michigan Wolverines football senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp is one of the most likely candidates on U-M's whole team to be named a captain in 2019.
Not only is he the most crucial player on the interior defensive line, but he has also developed into one of the best leaders on the club.
Now in his last go-round in college, Kemp explained this evening how he’s taking advantage of each rep and every practice to ensure the 2019 campaign is his best one yet.
“I realize it’s my senior year and my main mindset has been just to win,” he began. “I won’t ever get today’s practice back, nor will I get another camp next year.
“I’m realizing I won’t get these opportunities again, and I’m trying to make it translate and make every rep count. I’ve been trying to stress how important every practice is to the younger guys too — I know they get long and repetitive, but these reps are so important because they translate over to the field.
“I’ve also become more confident and that allows me to play freely and with no restrictions. I see my keys now and I just go — there’s no waiting to see how things play out at the line of scrimmage.
“I’ve watched some of the past great defensive linemen we’ve had here, like Mo Hurst and what made him so successful.
“I’ve tried to mimic it in every way possible and keep going. It’s about being confident and telling yourself you can play this position, even though it might be new to me in terms of how long I’ve been playing it.”
Michigan’s offensive line looks like it should be the best in the Big Ten heading into 2019, and has undoubtedly strengthened the d-line as a result.
Kemp explained what it has been like going up against such a veteran unit in practice, and how special their chemistry is as a whole.
The senior also hesitated when asked if they’ve been holding their own against the offensive linemen.
“That is a very good offensive line, and being able to practice against them every single day makes us a lot better,” he noted.
“Several of those guys have played a whole season together, and [fifth-year senior left tackle Jon] Runyan and [senior left guard Ben] Bredeson have even played two seasons together.
“[Senior right guard] Mike [Onwenu], [junior center] Cesar [Ruiz], Ben and Runyan have all played a full year with one another as well, and now move as a unit.
“It has allowed us to step up to their level, and I hope we’re making them better too.”
One area the interior defensive line needs to improve is their pass rush. The Wolverines’ interior pressure was nonexistent against what had been a mediocre Ohio State offensive line last season, which was a huge reason then-redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins was able to pick apart the U-M secondary.
With tackles Lawrence Marshall and Bryan Mone off to the NFL, the interior line has unsurprisingly become an area of concern.
“I’m just trying to do whatever Coach [Jim Harbaugh] asks of me,” Kemp said. “If he thinks that’s where we need to improve, then I agree with him.
“I played the interior last year and didn't think I did a very good job. I realize I can make this team better if I do my part — it’s not for myself, but for my teammates.
“If we don’t do our job, it puts a lot of stress on the linebackers and we need to help them in any way we can.”
Junior fullback Ben Mason was brought over from the offensive side of the ball this offseason to play defensive tackle, and Kemp admitted he has loved having the veteran alongside him.
“It’s been fun having Ben Mason,” Kemp smiled. “When you look up a football player, his face is what pops up on any Google search.
“You can plug him in anywhere, and he’ll be good at it. Having him brings a whole new kind of energy and gives us a physical guy that we had at fullback the last two seasons.
“It’s been fun seeing him attack now that he’s on the good side of the football.”
Notes
• Kemp was asked this evening about Harbaugh's submarine mentality in fall camp, and why the team feels the need for it. The senior proceeded to explain the bond it builds among all the players, and how it's truly a special time.
“The only people who know what we’re going through are the people behind those doors," he said, pointing to one of the entrances inside Schembechler Hall. "This is where you build the relationships with the guys you sacrifice with and go through long days with.
"When we're at the four-hour mark in practice, we’re all like ‘let’s finish this!’ — we build that bond up now so we're able to grind with our brothers. I try to share as much wisdom as I can with the younger guys, and stress how important every single rep and practice are, because they won’t ever get them back.
"When you’re young, you don’t ever think about being a senior, but it comes in the blink of an eye. You don’t get any do-overs or the chance to save pain and suffering for next year — you have to use everything you have right now, because you only get one shot at history.”
