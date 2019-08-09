Michigan Wolverines football senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp is one of the most likely candidates on U-M's whole team to be named a captain in 2019. Not only is he the most crucial player on the interior defensive line, but he has also developed into one of the best leaders on the club. Now in his last go-round in college, Kemp explained this evening how he’s taking advantage of each rep and every practice to ensure the 2019 campaign is his best one yet. RELATED: Football Friday Player Interviews: What we Learned RELATED: Four Wolverines Discuss Fall Camp so far

Michigan Wolverines football senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp came to U-M as a four-star from the state of Colorado. (AP Images)

“I realize it’s my senior year and my main mindset has been just to win,” he began. “I won’t ever get today’s practice back, nor will I get another camp next year. “I’m realizing I won’t get these opportunities again, and I’m trying to make it translate and make every rep count. I’ve been trying to stress how important every practice is to the younger guys too — I know they get long and repetitive, but these reps are so important because they translate over to the field. “I’ve also become more confident and that allows me to play freely and with no restrictions. I see my keys now and I just go — there’s no waiting to see how things play out at the line of scrimmage. “I’ve watched some of the past great defensive linemen we’ve had here, like Mo Hurst and what made him so successful. “I’ve tried to mimic it in every way possible and keep going. It’s about being confident and telling yourself you can play this position, even though it might be new to me in terms of how long I’ve been playing it.” Michigan’s offensive line looks like it should be the best in the Big Ten heading into 2019, and has undoubtedly strengthened the d-line as a result.

Kemp explained what it has been like going up against such a veteran unit in practice, and how special their chemistry is as a whole. The senior also hesitated when asked if they’ve been holding their own against the offensive linemen. “That is a very good offensive line, and being able to practice against them every single day makes us a lot better,” he noted. “Several of those guys have played a whole season together, and [fifth-year senior left tackle Jon] Runyan and [senior left guard Ben] Bredeson have even played two seasons together. “[Senior right guard] Mike [Onwenu], [junior center] Cesar [Ruiz], Ben and Runyan have all played a full year with one another as well, and now move as a unit. “It has allowed us to step up to their level, and I hope we’re making them better too.” One area the interior defensive line needs to improve is their pass rush. The Wolverines’ interior pressure was nonexistent against what had been a mediocre Ohio State offensive line last season, which was a huge reason then-redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins was able to pick apart the U-M secondary.