Videos: Four Wolverines Discuss How Fall Camp Has Been Going So Far
Four players from the Michigan Wolverines football team met with the media this evening to discuss how fall camp has been going so far.
They talked not only about their respective progression, but also revealed which young players have been standing out up to this point.
Senior DT Carlo Kemp
Senior TE Sean McKeon
Senior S Josh Metellus
Senior RB Tru Wilson
