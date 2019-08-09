News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-09 20:12:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Videos: Four Wolverines Discuss How Fall Camp Has Been Going So Far

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
Staff Writers
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Four players from the Michigan Wolverines football team met with the media this evening to discuss how fall camp has been going so far.

They talked not only about their respective progression, but also revealed which young players have been standing out up to this point.

RELATED: Inside the Fort: Fall Camp Early Notes

RELATED: Michigan's Three Strongest Position Groups

Codgnhodbwitffmhgeyw
Michigan Wolverines football senior safety Josh Metellus has been starting since his sophomore season of 2017. (Brandon Brown)
Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js

Senior DT Carlo Kemp

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Senior TE Sean McKeon


Senior S Josh Metellus


Nhpufupbsyxha59klue5
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card.

Senior RB Tru Wilson


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}