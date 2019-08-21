Michigan Wolverines football senior left guard Ben Bredeson, senior viper Khaleke Hudson and senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp were chosen as U-M’s three captains for the 2019 season on Monday, and none of their selections came as a surprise. Although Kemp was seemingly an obvious pick to earn captaincy heading into the voting process, he admitted that he was actually quite alarmed once he found out he had been selected by his teammates. RELATED: Ben Bredeson is a First-Team Preseason AP All-American RELATED: Khaleke Hudson was a Lock to be a Captain

Michigan Wolverines football senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp originally came to U-M as an outside linebacker from the state of Colorado. (Per Kjeldsen)

“I didn’t expect to be captain because there are so many people who are talented on this team and lead in such a great way,” he explained. “It’s kind of a shock to be recognized and honored by your teammates. We had a player-led vote and did it in a team meeting — the votes got counted in a secret room and then Coach [Jim Harbaugh] came back in and announced who the guys had picked. “I did not vote for myself, but for two people who are great leaders on this team. It will be surreal to have my name on that wall [of past Michigan captains], especially when it’s alongside guys I’ve played with before like Devin Bush.

“There are countless names in Michigan history of guys who are up there. Being able to be recognized in that manner by my teammates is a huge honor.” Kemp revealed that he also received texts from two recent U-M captains he played alongside — defensive end Chris Wormley and defensive tackle Mo Hurst — following the announcement, and admitted it was special to hear from his former d-line brethren. Defensive coordinator Don Brown has obviously shown an ability to overcome heavy personnel losses during his time at Michigan (replacing Hurst, for example, was a huge task following the 2017 campaign), and is once again facing that same challenge following the departure of six starters from last year. Kemp was simply asked for an update on where the defense currently stands with so many new faces expected to play significant roles this season. “This defense is ready to attack, and that all starts with Coach Brown — aggression, aggression and aggression,” he said. “If you thought we’d be less aggressive, you’re wrong, because we’re coming at you full force on every single play. We’ve been attacking our own offense every day in practice, so we can’t wait for two Saturdays to come when we can do it in front of our home fans.” The Middle Tennessee State showdown on Aug. 31 will kick off a 2019 campaign that is expected to be special for the Wolverines. With that being said, the nagging questions of how the team will bounce back from the blowout losses to end 2018 are still lingering, and Kemp was asked once again why this year should be expected to be any different. “We have a lot of guys back from last year’s team,” he began. “We’ve been playing with a lot of these guys for four years and they’re our brothers for life. “Now we have this one chance, and everybody on both sides of the ball has bought in and is believing in the same cause. “We’ve been hitting the same people every day in camp, so we’re ready to start hitting other jerseys.”