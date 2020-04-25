Glasgow, brother of defensive lineman Ryan and offensive lineman Graham, was a former walk-on like his brothers, both of them NFL successes. The Indianapolis Colts took him with the 213th pick overall in Saturday's NFL Draft, the second to last pick in the sixth round, the 10th Wolverine taken.

"I was not invited to the combine, sadly," Glasgow said in late March. "I feel like I was going to run some good times, and do a lot of the things that the scouts would like, so I was looking forward to it.

"I know a lot of people were looking forward to that day to impress scouts. We’re all kind of gritting through, going through this new experience, trying to find a way to impress people with interviews or with whatever we can."

He apparently impressed the Colts.

Glasgow started all 13 games as a fifth-year senior, notching 89 tackles, including 7.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. Most NFL teams said they liked him as an inside linebacker.

"I think I can play inside linebacker or I could play some sort of a hybrid linebacker position, whatever a team would really want me to do," he said. "I’ve been told more inside linebacker than anything else. That’s what I’m going to prepare for, but I feel like I could play any position that a pro team would see me playing. I feel like I could adjust to it.

..."If you play on all four phases of special teams, a team is going to want to keep you, even if at that moment you can’t contribute on defense. It gives them a reason to keep you, to develop you into a defensive player if you’re able to perform on special teams and make a direct impact."

He'll get his shot.