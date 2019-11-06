News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: Nov. 6

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
@CSayf23
Staff Writer

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"We're happy. A win's a win. Especially for Coach Howard, it's his first win, so that's something special to be a part of."
— Jon Teske, on Tuesday night's win over Appalachian State

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Film Review — Maryland: A Closer Look

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Fab Five: Thoughts And Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over Appalachian State

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Beyond The Box Score: Patterson Named Michigan's Best Offensive Player After 38-7 Win

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: News & Views: Howard's 'Oops', The Offense

Chris Bengel, CBS Sports: Michigan's Juwan Howard Accidentally Commits NCAA Violation, Names Recruits During Press Conference

