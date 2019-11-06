The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: Nov. 6
Tweets of the day
Decision time ~ open to public ~ Central time zone. pic.twitter.com/6Kb60QACxO— Moses (@moses_moody3) November 5, 2019
Fun Fact: 11% (4 of 37) of the NFL’s defensive touchdowns this year have come from former Don Brown Michigan alumni. @JabrillPeppers, @Wino, @_Dbush11 and @JourdanJD.— Connor Stalions (@CPStalions) November 5, 2019
We're really getting to it day and night.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 5, 2019
Recap from that W over Maryland. 👇#GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/K3oqu0iSt8
Jourdan Lewis with the scoop n score to end the night!@JourdanJD@dallascowboys | #DallasCowboys— NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2019
Jabrill Peppers pops it loose and Antoine Bethea records his second turnover of the night!@JabrillPeppers | @ABethea41 @Giants | #GiantsPride— NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2019
Congrats to @will_hart_4, who has been named the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 5, 2019
Will had five punts on Saturday with an average of 49.8 yards and a long of 53. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xUtGvFeFJy
We would like to thank @CoachJim4UM, @FBCoachDBrown and @UMichFootball for stopping in today to check out our #Mustangs. #MiltonAcademyFootball #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/BJL92h7t2r— Milton Academy Football (@MA_Fball) November 5, 2019
The “Harbaugh Plan” for CFB Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/wL38sg4wml— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) November 5, 2019
#Michigan freshman RB Zach Charbonnet's 11 rushing touchdowns are the second-most in the Big Ten, trailing only Wisconsin junior RB Jonathan Taylor's 15.— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) November 5, 2019
In the first @CFBPlayoff rankings of the season, Michigan sits at No. 1️⃣4️⃣.#GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/12jCQNlCjG— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 6, 2019
And so begins tonight "The @JuwanHoward Era" for @umichbball !!! pic.twitter.com/vBu3pw8f2Q— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) November 5, 2019
Sights and Sounds from tonight's season-opening WIN! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/C247Yjkzgg— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 6, 2019
HAIL!! #GoBlue | #HTTV pic.twitter.com/7zeNx2rogJ— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 6, 2019
Wolverine Bites: @EliJBrooks scored a 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒓-𝒃𝒆𝒔𝒕 24 points, including a career-high 🖐 3-pointers!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/BmZUWpBQAW— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 6, 2019
HAIL!!! https://t.co/0qKaXt7cCq— Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) November 6, 2019
Wolverine Bites: Senior @JonTeske recorded his 11th career 𝚍𝚘𝚞𝚋𝚕𝚎-𝚍𝚘𝚞𝚋𝚕𝚎 with 17 points and a career-best 13 rebounds.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 6, 2019
Teske secured the double-double with 6:12 remaining in the first half of play, scoring the first 11 points for the Wolverines.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/pltXUjn9Fr
28 years later...@umichbball introduced @JuwanHoward for the second first time Tuesday.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 6, 2019
The Fab Five star officially returns to Crisler Center as head coach: pic.twitter.com/846htIdGwB
It all starts tonight. @umichbball pic.twitter.com/JA99kXGPiE— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 5, 2019
Time to get back to work....LET'S GOOOOOO!!!! #GameDay vibes @umichbball @UMichAthletics @MaizeRageUM #GoBlue💪〽️ pic.twitter.com/wNcOzK5DVZ— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) November 5, 2019
As we reported a couple of days ago, Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is in New England today. Stopped at one of the best programs in Mass this morning. #GoBlue https://t.co/saUCIQykui— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 5, 2019
50 YD NET VS MARYLAND— Tyler Brown (@TylerBrown_9) November 5, 2019
#GoBlue | @will_hart_4 pic.twitter.com/3kSguMEfGm
PRETTY COOL: During last night's #MNF game, our alumni represented Michigan with our logo on their helmet to help celebrate #CFB150. 〽️#GoBlue | #ProBlue | @NFL pic.twitter.com/Ka2iDoxgqU— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 5, 2019
👌 tackle from @NoExcuses_23. pic.twitter.com/ma57DCywP7— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 5, 2019
College football team accounts generating the most combined (IG+TW+FB) interactions this past weekend (Saturday+Sunday). #smsports— SkullSparks (@SkullSparks) November 4, 2019
Three teams ranked in Top 5 across all three platforms: @UMichFootball @oregonfootball @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/7WwtSP8dHX
Coming in at No. 19 heading into the final weekend of the Big Ten Tournament.#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/UoT9PjdPs4— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) November 5, 2019
Huge blow for the Hoosiers. https://t.co/hFI2uLTnN7— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) November 5, 2019
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Film Review — Maryland: A Closer Look
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Fab Five: Thoughts And Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over Appalachian State
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Beyond The Box Score: Patterson Named Michigan's Best Offensive Player After 38-7 Win
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: News & Views: Howard's 'Oops', The Offense
• Chris Bengel, CBS Sports: Michigan's Juwan Howard Accidentally Commits NCAA Violation, Names Recruits During Press Conference
