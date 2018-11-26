Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

With the regular-season now concluded, here's a look at where Michigan ranks in all of college football's most important statistical categories.

• After giving up 62 points to OSU, Michigan's scoring defense numbers obviously took a huge hit. The Wolverines had been giving up 13.5 points per game (which was good for fourth nationally), but now rank 13th, allowing 17.6 per contest. The nine-spot drop in a category of this magnitude is incredibly high this late into the year.

• Despite allowing 567 yards to Ohio State, Michigan's defense actually still ranks as the nation's best, though Miami (FL) has closed the gap considerably. The Maize and Blue are now allowing 262.5 yards per outing (had been 234.8), while the Hurricanes are surrendering 268.3.

• U-M's pass defense had been college football's best, and actually only fell to second after it gave up 396 passing yards. Miami (FL) now holds a narrow edge (allowing 140.8), while U-M is yielding 145.9.

• After freshman kicker Jake Moody made both of his field goal attempts on Saturday, U-M's field goal percentage now ranks 34th nationally, connecting on 79.2 percent of its tries this season (redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordon has 16 of those attempts). As recently as Nov. 16 (prior to the Indiana game), the Wolverines' season field goal percentage was 68.8, and ranked 79th in the country.