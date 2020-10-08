TheWolverine - Michigan Football: Defense Playing Fast, Led By Linebackers

“I think we’re getting up to speed, where everybody’s taking it very seriously, running to the football and how important it really is. The tackling piece is one thing, but if you have four, five guys at the ball, if one guy misses, the other guys pick him up. That’s really what we’re striving for.”

“The one thing that we strive for is we wanted to be the fastest group in the country, and I think our guys are playing fast,” Brown said on the recent Inside Michigan show. “I think we finished first in tackling percentage over the last number of years. I think it’s four years. Our guys take great pride in that.

There’s more ‘thud’ than tackling going on in practice, but that will pick up closer to the Oct. 24 opener at Minnesota.

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown has seen enough of his 2020 defense already to head into the season with high hopes. They’re getting to the ball in swarms, running backs coach Jay Harbaugh noted yesterday … time will tell if they’re as good getting ball carriers to the ground as they have been in the past.

In addition to the usual suspects in the middle, starters Cam McGrone and Josh Ross, and the viper competition, Brown cited a number of young, up-and-comers to watch.

“There’s one name that you’re goning to see play, and that’s [William] Apache Mohan. This guy can chase the football, now,” Brown said of the frosh. “He can rush the passer. Some guys, you teach them and they rush the passer, and some guys, it’s, ‘On your mark, get set, go.’ And they just flat-out rush the passer.

"This is one of those kinds of guys. He can really go. His top end, I don’t even know where it is because he’s stuck in the learning curve, but you give this guy a few jobs kind of in the ilk of Josh Uche and you better watch out now, because he’s tough to block. He would be the name I would add to that Viper group.”

At SAM, Brown talked redshirt sophomore fullback convert Ben VanSumeren up again.

“He made a play on Saturday that was all effort and energy, and when he decided to take off to chase the quarterback, it was 100 miles an hour at 255 pounds,” Brown praised. “Ben was a running back here a year ago. The learning curve on the defensive side is certainly something that’s challenged him, but he’s welcomed the challenge,

“I think he loves what he’s doing and we’re carving out a nice role for this guy. So ,we’re excited about him, as well.”

Freshman Jaylen Harrell and redshirt frosh David Ojabo are also pushing for time with VanSumeren.

“The good thing about all those guys that can all rush the passer, they are all strong and all big,” Brown continued. “David’s 240 pounds, Harrell is 230 pounds and VanSumeren is 255. That’s a pretty good group.

“Behind the Mike and Will, one guy that’s interesting is Adam Shibley, who’s just kind of one of those guys that says, ‘Hey coach, I want to walk on.’ He’s been with me now for a number of years. He knows the defense as well as I do. With that work ethic that he has in the weight room with Coach [Ben] Herb[ert] and his ability to comprehend scheme, he’s turned himself into a solid No. 3, 4, 5 type linebacker. His sidekick, Adam Fakih, is in the same boat. A

“And then you go into your freshman guys — Kalel Mullings is 6-2ish, 240 and runs low 4.6, high 4.5. He’s also working at the Mike ‘backer position and playing well. Nikhai Hill-Green is a freshman and he’s working at the Will ‘backer position, and he’s also in that 230 range. But these guys will be household names with Michigan football for a long time to come.”

He also mentioned Ed Warinner Jr., offensive line coach Warinner Sr.’s son, as doing a great job.

“Cornell Wheeler, who has missed some time but is back practicing now, is doing well, and Joey Velazquez and Charles Thomas,” Brown added.

“We feel like we’re deep there. We’ve got some work to do in getting some young guys caught up in terms of the concept and all that, but they’re going through that process and they’re at the point where they know what to do. We’ve just got to make sure we eliminate any potential pitfalls in terms of concept reveals, so they’re up to speed and ready to go.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that can run and hit in that front seven.”