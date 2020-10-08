TheWolverine

 Michigan Wolverines football's Mike Sainristil and Kwity Paye discuss the 2020 season, their position units and more.
Wolverine TV: Sainristil, Paye Like What They've Seen From U-M's Youngsters

Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
Michigan Wolverines football sophomore wideout Mike Sainristil and senior defensive end Kwity Paye both met with the media this afternoon to discuss their excitement for the start of the 2020 season.

They also talked about which youngsters have been impressing in practice so far, while singling out several players fans should keep an eye on this fall.

Michigan Wolverines football WR Mike Sainristil
Michigan Wolverines football WR Mike Sainristil averaged 18.1 yards per reception last year. (AP Images)
