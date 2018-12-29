Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

After allowing 62 points to Ohio State in the regular-season finale, Michigan's defense was hoping for a bounce back performance against Florida on Saturday.

Instead, it put together another dismal showing, allowing 34 points (seven of UF's points came on a pick-six) and 427 yards to the Gators.

"Defensively, it was really the same story," head coach Jim Harbaugh admitted after the game. "We didn't play as well as we had been. We had some missed calls and adjustments, and left a couple receivers wide open, which are things that we don't normally do."

After a three-and-out on its first series, Florida kicked a 21-yard field goal at the 5:37 mark of the first quarter, and added another field goal at 12:22 of the second frame.

UF scored its first touchdown right before halftime, when redshirt sophomore quarterback Feleipe Franks ran it in from 20 yards out to give the Gators a 13-10 lead at the break.

The floodgates broke open in the second half, though, when junior running back Lamical Perine found the end zone on a five-yard TD pass at 8:06 of the third quarter to put Florida up 20-10.

Redshirt junior running back Jordan Scarlett then scored from a yard out to increase the margin to 27-10 at 6:41 of the third stanza.

Perine sealed the deal with a 53-yard TD run with 9:21 to go in the game to make it 34-13, before a pick-six with 4:43 left extended it to it 41-15.

U-M's defense had no answer for UF all game long, allowing it to rush for 257 yards and throw for 170.

The Gators averaged 6.4 yards per rush, and Michigan allowed them to convert eight of their 16 third-downs.

One of the few bright spots for the Wolverines were that they racked up eight tackles for loss (a team-high 2.5 from fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich) and three sacks.

"Personally I thought I played pretty well, but even playing at 65 percent, I’m hurting," Winovich explained afterward. "I strained a calf and a hamstring early this week, and need to have surgery.

"I’m not making excuses or complaining, but it’s not the Michigan team we were when we played Penn State.

"Coach [Don] Brown did what he could. It wasn’t a perfect game by him or myself — nobody on the defense could claim perfection, but I love Coach Brown to death.

"If I had to pick one person on the entire planet to lead this defense, I wouldn't want anybody but him."