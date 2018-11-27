Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Metellus wound up on their second-team, while Hart was also named the first-team punter and Peoples-Jones the third-team return specialist.

The coaches, meanwhile, held several Wolverine defenders in higher regard than the media did, placing Winovich, Gary, Bush, Hill and Long all on their first-team list.

As for the media's special teams ballot, redshirt sophomore Will Hart was the first-team punter, while sophomore receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones was declared as the third-team return specialist.

Two more Wolverines made the media's second-team (junior defensive end Rashan Gary and junior safety Josh Metellus), while junior cornerback David Long was pegged as a third-teamer.

The media tabbed three Maize and Blue players as first-teamers, in fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich, junior linebacker Devin Bush and junior cornerback Lavert Hill.

The Big Ten revealed its All-Big Ten defensive team this evening, and it was scattered with Wolverines throughout.

Congratulations to @UMichFootball ’s Will Hart! He’s been named the B1G Punter of the Year. pic.twitter.com/h3kAipgmj4

Bush won two of the league's most prestigious awards, after he checked in second on the team in both sacks and tackles for loss this season, with five and nine, respectively.

He also spoke this evening to Big Ten Network about winning the honors, his future plans and more.

"I was speechless," he laughed. "I didn’t know how to feel and it all hit me at one moment. It was overwhelming and it took a little bit to take it all in.”

Bush admitted that he and his teammates on defense went through a lot this season, but he's happy with the way they persevered.

"I became a man and went through some adversity along the way," he recalled. "We all dealt with it accordingly and got the job done. There were naysayers telling us we aren’t good enough and we won’t amount to anything, but I thought we handled it well.

"That's why I'm most proud of the group of guys I played with. We got to play the game we all love, and those are memories I’ll have forever. I’m grateful I got to share the field with them.”

One of those teammates is Gary, who announced on Monday he'll be entering the NFL draft.

Bush spoke about his classmate, and what his own plans are moving forward.

“Rashan has a life of his own and makes decisions for him," the linebacker explained. "I’m proud to call him my brother. I’m so happy for him and can’t wait to see what he does at the next level.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Gary will play in the bowl game, but here's what Bush responded with when asked if he would be participating:

“I definitely want to play in it," he exclaimed. "I still have some things I have to talk to my family and coaches about, but I’m definitely going to play in the bowl game.

“I'm feeling good too. It was just a hip pointer [at Ohio State]. I landed on my hip and it’s swollen right now — I’m getting treatment, but I should be fine.”