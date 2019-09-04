Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh stuck to his word by playing both senior Shea Patterson and redshirt sophomore Dylan McCaffrey at quarterback on Saturday, together at times and separate at others. The decision drew mixed reviews, as not a whole lot of offense was generated when the two were in the game together. RELATED: Video: McCaffrey Expands on two-Quarterback System RELATED: Tuesday Thoughts: Not Good Enough (yet)

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey (right) broke his collarbone on Nov. 3 last year against Penn State. (AP Images)

McCaffrey spoke last night about the employment of two signal callers, and admitted he likes it since it obviously allows him to get onto the field. “Not directly, but I did [hear about it] from other people," McCaffrey began, when asked if he had heard Harbaugh’s original comments about the idea back in July. “I just stick to what’s been said in here. This man has been coaching for a long time and has had a lot of success, so hearing that [I’ve earned the right to play] means a lot. “It’s [the two quarterback method] pretty versatile. It’s tough for other teams to defend, because they don’t know what’s coming and whether or not it’ll be a double pass. “We’ve been practicing it for a good while now — we’ve had our own package where we both come in since the summer. It was a lot of Coach [Josh] Gattis’ idea, because he had seen and done it in the past in an effective form. “The offense doesn’t change at all [depending on which one of us is in the game] — it’s just a different face.”

While such a fierce battle at quarterback could potentially create animosity at some schools, McCaffrey confirmed that is certainly not the case between he and Patterson. He explained that the two are only interested in making each other better, along with the younger guys at the spot in redshirt freshman Joe Milton and freshman Cade McNamara. “At this point in the season, you have to work with each other,” the redshirt sophomore noted. “I support Shea with everything I have, because everyone in this program wants to win games. “I know he wants that just as much as anyone, seeing as how he grinds every single day. I’m preparing just in case something happens or they call my number, and I know he’s doing the same thing. “The whole room is competitive, and that’s just the nature of playing the position. We all have the same mission and we’re all trying to stick to it. “I try to let the young guys know I was in the exact same position they are now for what felt like a long time. As scout teamers, they have the advantage of going against one of the best defenses in the country every single day, and it’s important they take advantage of it. “I also tell them to take every rep mentally, even if they’re not getting them physically. That will help slow things down for them once they finally do get in.”