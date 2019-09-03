News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-03 19:43:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Videos: McCaffrey Expands On U-M's Two-Quarterback System This Evening

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
Writers
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan Wolverines football players fifth-year senior defensive end Michael Danna, redshirt freshman left tackle Ryan Hayes, redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey and senior right guard Mike Onwenu all met with the media this evening to recap Saturday's win over Middle Tennessee State.

The quartet talked about what they did well, but also the areas they each need to improve on before taking on Army this weekend.

RELATED: Tuesday Thoughts: Not Good Enough (yet)

RELATED: Beyond the box Score: Snap Counts and Player Grades

Ehfdvmhjyhqcfexeyylp
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey completed each of his two passes on Saturday night. (AP Images)
Jwfiyqokdbtxzj1mm9k5

Fifth-year senior defensive end Michael Danna

Redshirt freshman left tackle Ryan Hayes

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Senior right guard Mike Onwenu

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}