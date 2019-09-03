Videos: McCaffrey Expands On U-M's Two-Quarterback System This Evening
Michigan Wolverines football players fifth-year senior defensive end Michael Danna, redshirt freshman left tackle Ryan Hayes, redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey and senior right guard Mike Onwenu all met with the media this evening to recap Saturday's win over Middle Tennessee State.
The quartet talked about what they did well, but also the areas they each need to improve on before taking on Army this weekend.
RELATED: Tuesday Thoughts: Not Good Enough (yet)
RELATED: Beyond the box Score: Snap Counts and Player Grades
Fifth-year senior defensive end Michael Danna
Redshirt freshman left tackle Ryan Hayes
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Senior right guard Mike Onwenu
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook