Here's a closer look at a few of the highlights of what Warinner said, followed by our take on each matter:

Position coach Ed Warinner met with the media to discuss the veteran's return, while also revealing what his plans are for redshirt freshman tackle Ryan Hayes moving forward.

There has been plenty of discussion surrounding the Michigan Wolverines' football offensive line this week, with most of it involving the return of fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan from injury.

NEWS: Wisconsin's defense currently ranks No. 1 nationally in scoring defense, total defense and rushing defense, though those numbers should probably be taken with at least a small grain of salt when considering who they've played (South Florida and Central Michigan).

Regardless, Michigan's offensive line will need to step up and play better than it has so far this year, against a stout Badger front seven in what will be a hostile environment.

WARINNER: “It’s about how you prepare. I always think the most prepared team wins. Our preparation has to be exact and has to have a physical nature to it. Without question, we had our best practice [on Tuesday] since August.

"We had some extra time to work on those guys with the bye week, and our players are confident in what they’re doing and have a great demeanor. They have to block out the environment and the noise to the best of their abilities, and they have to do whatever they have to do with a high level of physicality to match Wisconsin’s intensity for four quarters of football.”

VIEWS: Matching other teams' intensity in games like this is an area Michigan's offensive line has struggled in recent years, for whatever reason.

Very seldom has U-M's offensive front been able to grind out the crucial yards on the ground needed late in games against good teams, though it finally showed flashes of being able to do so at times last year (at MSU, most notably).