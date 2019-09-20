The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 20
Tweets of the day
BIG TEN play begins this weekend in Madison. Let’s Go 👊〽️ pic.twitter.com/c3sHudcaQD— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 19, 2019
Air Jourdan. @JourdanJD #GoBlue #TBT pic.twitter.com/5VwtANkRZe— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 19, 2019
Check out our new Football Performance Center, which opened to the team this summer. 😳— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 19, 2019
Senior captain @KhalekeHudson gives you a full tour behind the new space. 👇#GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/8RJaKlIkcW
The nation's eyes will be on Madison Saturday for @UMichFootball at @BadgerFootball. 👀— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 19, 2019
When these two programs have met recently, the stakes have been high: pic.twitter.com/SvQKImSy1K
The Wolverines are seeking their 20th all-time victory at Camp Randall Stadium (19-7-1 record).— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 19, 2019
Interactive digital guide to get ready for Saturday. » https://t.co/0L07CgTQLK#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9FtbbunACa
Go Blue! Beat The Badgers! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/C6r2RFQsdA— Brandon Graham (@brandongraham55) September 19, 2019
Kornacki: Mason Brings Menace to Whatever Position He Plays #GoBlue #BenchMason https://t.co/IgJqJMSpl6— Steve Kornacki (@SKORNACKI) September 19, 2019
Let's add another to the Win Wall! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/lPtJ4jawK3— Kenny Demens (@kdemens25) September 19, 2019
Michigan vs MSU: Paul Bunyan Trophy— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) September 19, 2019
Wisconsin vs Minnesota: Paul Bunyan’s Axe
Michigan vs Wisconsin: Battle for Babe the Blue Ox pic.twitter.com/qBgahsyRk7
Headed to Madison this weekend to cheer on @UMichFootball? Join the U of M Madison Spirit Group on Friday night at Whiskey Jacks for a U-M meet-up: https://t.co/5bvEvR9Iu2 pic.twitter.com/HwKxRmo36E— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 19, 2019
Source: Taco Charlton has been claimed by the #Dolphins. A former first-rounder lands in Miami.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2019
Too many penalties. Just let us play!!!! #TENvsJAC— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 20, 2019
West B to AA〽️〽️ https://t.co/SMAnAX2CTR— Cornell Wheeler ¹ᵏ (@CWheeler__) September 19, 2019
On Thursday, Sept 26, 7pm, I'll be at Toledo's great Stranahan Theater to talk about the national bestseller OVERTIME: Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines at the Crossroads of College Football, Q&A, and sign books. $15, or $35 with discounted book.https://t.co/LzJ5bSbeQt— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) September 19, 2019
#GoBlue ⚾️ sighting 👀— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) September 19, 2019
Launch conditions ✔️
Properly fitted equipment ✔️
Michigan baseball is relentless in pursuing knowledge to further our program's success https://t.co/PoM0Jjr4uX
Heading to Cedar Point for HalloWeekends? With #GoBlueRewards, Alumni Association members can get discounted tickets on select dates, including this Saturday. https://t.co/3fYTvp8Hon— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 19, 2019
#Team43! Beautiful day in Ann Arbor to #GetBetter! pic.twitter.com/7HmkPCcuqv— Carol Hutchins (@UMCoachHutch) September 19, 2019
.@UMichStatistics is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a two-day symposium in Ann Arbor: https://t.co/fzlHgyQkwT pic.twitter.com/XD1C44kPiP— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 19, 2019
How 𝓨𝓞𝓤 doin’?— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) September 20, 2019
Hope to see you Sunday! 😉 #goblue pic.twitter.com/88zpFAPG2J
WOLVERINES WIN‼️— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) September 20, 2019
Michigan earns its first win over Penn State since 2013 and it’s second straight victory over a ranked opponent!#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/ljnsggtXPH
Happy 50th anniversary, Earth Day! U-M’s commitment to the planet continues, with a yearlong series of events dedicated to creating a sustainable future. https://t.co/UzCUVv0Oc8 pic.twitter.com/3pcC7SO34E— University of Michigan (@UMich) September 19, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Jansen: Charbonnet Surgery Report Bogus — 'Expect him to Start'
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Wisconsin With a Badger Insider
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Wisconsin
• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: The Wolverine now: Wisconsin Preview Newsletter
• Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports: Taco Charlton Claimed off Waivers by Dolphins, Former Cowboys First-Round Pick Will Face his old Team Right Away
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook