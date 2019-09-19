• Redshirt sophomore TE Jake Ferguson — Though Badger head coach Paul Chryst has often employed several tight ends on a regular basis, Ferguson has separated himself as the club's clear No. 1 at the spot, evidenced by the fact that he has played 100 more snaps this season than any other tight end on the roster. The redshirt sophomore has hauled in six receptions for 71 yards, after finishing second on the team last year in both catches and yards, with 36 and 456, respectively.



• Redshirt junior LT Cole Van Lanen — Pro Football Focus (PFF) has graded him as UW's highest-rated offensive lineman through two games, checking in with an overall mark of 77.9 (a single-game grade of 64 is considered average). Van Lanen has seldom come off the field for the Badgers, with his 145 snaps standing as the second most of any offensive player.

• Redshirt sophomore LG Kayden Lyles — He actually started seven games at defensive end in 2018, but was moved back to the offensive side of the ball once the campaign ended. According to PFF, Lyles' 50.7 pass blocking grade on the year is the third worst of the 17 Badger offensive players who have been asked to pass block so far this season.

• Redshirt junior C Tyler Biadasz — He is the lone returning starter from Wisconsin's 2018 offensive line, and was tabbed as a consensus All-Big Ten first-team selection last season. PFF actually pegged Biadasz as the game's best center last year (88.7 overall grade), but has slapped him with an underwhelming 59.5 mark through the first two games of 2019.

• Fifth-year senior RG Jason Erdmann — His 146 snaps are more than any other Badger offensive player, though he he has graded out with just a 62.2 overall mark from PFF. Erdmann had played in all 41 of UW's contests over the past three years, but only had one career start under his belt entering the season.

• Fifth-year senior RT David Moorman — His 72.9 grade from PFF is the second highest of any Wisconsin offensive lineman, trailing only Van Lanen's 77.9. In addition, Moorman's 80 grade in the pass blocking department is the best on the entire team.