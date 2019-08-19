Most of the talk surrounding the Michigan Wolverines’ football offensive line as of late has centered around redshirt sophomore right tackle Andrew Stueber and his indefinite knee injury. It had been long known that the Connecticut native had been deadlocked in a battle with redshirt freshman Jalen Mayfield for the starting job, but whether or not one of them had pulled ahead at the time of Stueber’s injury remained a mystery to the public. RELATED: Linebackers are Having an 'Outstanding Camp' RELATED: Michigan is No. 7 in the AP Poll

The Michigan Wolverines' football program will kick off their season on Aug. 31 against Middle Tennessee State. (Brandon Brown)

Offensive line coach Ed Warinner was asked this afternoon to provide an update on where things stood between the two when the redshirt sophomore went down. “It sounds like coach speak, but it was really close,” he revealed. “We rotated them in the spring — of the 15 practices, they each started seven and then we rotated them in the spring game. “We did the same thing in training camp and kept watching to see if one guy could pull away. One would sneak away and then the other would catch up — they were fighting it out and it was pretty darned close. “They both would have played quite a bit, and we probably would have gone 60/40 between them in a game, which is a good thing. “Now we’re trying to get [redshirt freshman tackle] Ryan Hayes to that point — he’s coming along nicely.”

Warinner revealed in the spring that Hayes was serving as fifth-year senior Jon Runyan’s backup at left tackle, with more responsibilities likely coming in the wake of Stueber’s injury. The backup to senior right guard Mike Onwenu, meanwhile, had been redshirt sophomore Joel Honigford, though Warinner recently revealed that he had since been moved to tackle. There had been some speculation in the winter and spring that a youngster could be in position to grab the starting job from Onwenu, but the senior appears to have upped his game up in a big way. “It’s tremendous how well he’s moving,” Warinner exclaimed. “He’s still big, but his body composition based on all the testing they do is very good. “He has lean muscle mass and is just a big human who can move people and move his feet. We’re expecting a big year out of Mike.”

