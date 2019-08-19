In fact, the last time the Wolverines came into a campaign rated higher than No. 7 was in 2007, when they were tabbed at No. 5 and were led by senior quarterback Chad Henne and senior running back Mike Hart.

The Michigan Wolverines football team checked in at No. 7 in the AP Poll released this afternoon, marking the program's highest preseason rating since also coming in at No. 7 in Jim Harbaugh's second season of 2016.

Michigan was not, however, the highest rated team from the Big Ten this year, with Ohio State clocking in two spots higher at No. 5.

The Buckeyes and Maize and Blue were two of seven Big Ten clubs who were ranked on the preseason list, with Penn State (No. 15), Michigan State (No. 18), Wisconsin (No. 19), Iowa (No. 20) and Nebraska (No. 24) also making appearances.

Michigan will face all of the aforementioned teams in 2019 with the exception of Nebraska.

Additionally, Notre Dame (who U-M will face off with on Oct. 26) was tabbed at No. 9 in the country, while Army (who the Wolverines will host on Sept. 7) just missed the cut, being pegged at No. 27 overall.

Clemson — who went 15-0 last year and won the National Title — was tabbed as the No. 1 team in the country, with Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State rounding out the rest of the top five, respectively.