New Michigan quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels has a wealth of talent to work with and he knows it, spoiled by the talent in his room. We break down his comments on the quarterbacks and more in News & Views format.

NEWS: Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is excelling in practice in the new offense and has separated himself from the other QBs.

McDANIELS: “First of all, it’s great to put the defense in conflict. Like Coach (Josh) Gattis talks about within the system with the RPOs (run/pass options), it puts guys in conflict as to where to fit in the running game, whether to fit in the running game or whether to hang back and defend some things in the passing game, so our ability to throw to some open players in space is clear with some of that stuff.”

VIEWS: And it’s created a lot more opportunities for the receivers, according to junior receiver Nico Collins (and everyone else). According to observers, Patterson has been at his best during RPOs and when a play breaks down, always able to find a receiver. His ability to throw on the run is as good as we’ve seen at Michigan in a long, long time.

