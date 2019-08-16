Redshirt sophomore right tackle Andrew Stueber’s knee injury yesterday obviously impacted the entire offensive line for the Michigan Wolverines’ football team, with some unavoidable shuffling occurring as a result. Redshirt freshman Jalen Mayfield will now likely be the starter there, while backup redshirt sophomore right guard Joel Honigford has been moved from guard to tackle to provide depth. RELATED: What we Learned on Friday — Impressive Freshmen and More RELATED: Videos: Four Players Talk Freshmen Standing out, Gattis' Offense, More

Redshirt freshman Jalen Mayfield (left) and fifth-year senior Jon Runyan are expected to start at right and left tackle, respectively, for the Michigan Wolverines football team in 2019. (Brandon Brown)

Fifth-year senior Jon Runyan — who will likely earn the starting left tackle job for a second straight year — spoke about how difficult it was seeing Stueber go down, and the impact it has had on the rest of the offensive line personnel. “It was unfortunate, but things like this happen in the game,” he said. “I hate to see a guy go down like that, because he was going to be a major contributor for us up front. “There’s not much you can say in the moment — it was just disbelief watching him go off the field. I saw him afterward and there were no words — it was just really painful.

“Stueber and Jalen had been battling since spring ball and all through winter workouts, and had been pushing each other every day. “I see no problem with Jalen going out there and taking the reins at right tackle. They’re two different players though — Jalen is a quick twitch athletic guy who can get himself out of a bad position with his speed, hands and good eyes. “He’s also put on a lot of weight this offseason, though you can’t tell because he looks really good. Jalen has those fresh legs too. “What’s best for the team is to help bring him and some of the younger guys along, showing them how we do things around here and in the offensive line room. “I’ve been doing the same thing with [redshirt freshman tackle] Ryan Hayes too, because he’s next up if God forbid anything else happens. “Ryan is working both sides and we’re thinking he’ll be the next guy in if anything occurs on the outside. He’s put on some weight and is so long and athletic — he actually played wide receiver in high school and was all-state as a defensive end.”

Though none of the six freshmen have seemingly been vaulted into the two-deep as a result of Stueber’s injury, it doesn’t mean they haven't been impressing so far. A heralded offensive line class that included four four-stars has certainly caught Runyan’s eye, as the fifth-year senior touched on how stout the youngsters have been up to this point. “Coach [Jim] Harbaugh said this is the longest they’ve had their summer bridge program going on,” Runyan explained. “I remember back to my time doing it and it was really hard balancing both football and school. “There is a steep learning curve there and we’ve been splitting our practices separate from theirs sometimes. [Tackles] Trente Jones and Trevor Keegan physically look the part, and [center] Zach Carpenter has been doing really well too. “[Tackle] Karsen Barnhart is another solid player who has been moving around from position to position. Those are the guys who have been sticking out in my mind.” One of the main reasons the offensive line play and the depth it has built has been turned around has been thanks to the arrival of position coach Ed Warinner. He took what was a horrendous offensive line in 2017 and turned it into a very solid unit in his first year on the job last season, and will look to continue that progression this year.