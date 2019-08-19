Video: Warinner Talks Stueber Injury & Impact, Campanile Discusses His LBs
Michigan Wolverines football linebackers coach Anthony Campanile and offensive line coach Ed Warinner each met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall to discuss how their respective position groups have progressed throughout fall camp.
The latter talked about the impact redshirt sophomore right tackle Andrew Stueber's injury will have on the offensive line, while the former went in depth on senior viper Khaleke Hudson's outstanding work ethic and attitude.
Linebackers coach Anthony Campanile
Offensive line coach Ed Warinner
