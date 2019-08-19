News More News
Video: Warinner Talks Stueber Injury & Impact, Campanile Discusses His LBs

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan Wolverines football linebackers coach Anthony Campanile and offensive line coach Ed Warinner each met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall to discuss how their respective position groups have progressed throughout fall camp.

The latter talked about the impact redshirt sophomore right tackle Andrew Stueber's injury will have on the offensive line, while the former went in depth on senior viper Khaleke Hudson's outstanding work ethic and attitude.

The 2019 season will be the second for Michigan Wolverines football offensive line coach Ed Warinner. (Brandon Brown)

Linebackers coach Anthony Campanile


Offensive line coach Ed Warinner


