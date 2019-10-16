Video: Campanile On McGrone's Emergence; Warinner Analyzes Mayfield, Onwenu
Michigan Wolverines football linebackers coach Anthony Campanile and offensive line coach Ed Warinner each met with the media this afternoon to discuss their respective position groups heading into Saturday's Penn State showdown.
Campanile focused on redshirt freshman Cam McGrone's recent emergence, while Warinner touched on how much senior right guard Mike Onwenu and redshirt freshman right tackle Jalen Mayfield have improved.
Linebackers coach Anthony Campanile
Offensive line coach Ed Warinner
