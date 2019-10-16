News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-16 12:38:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: Campanile On McGrone's Emergence; Warinner Analyzes Mayfield, Onwenu

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan Wolverines football linebackers coach Anthony Campanile and offensive line coach Ed Warinner each met with the media this afternoon to discuss their respective position groups heading into Saturday's Penn State showdown.

Campanile focused on redshirt freshman Cam McGrone's recent emergence, while Warinner touched on how much senior right guard Mike Onwenu and redshirt freshman right tackle Jalen Mayfield have improved.

RELATED: Wolverine Watch: It's Time to get a Grip

RELATED: Season Moving Fast for Danna; Haskins Making Most of his Opportunity

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman linebacker Cam McGrone has racked up 24 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks so far this season.
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman linebacker Cam McGrone has racked up 24 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks so far this season. (Lon Horwedel)

Linebackers coach Anthony Campanile

Offensive line coach Ed Warinner

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}