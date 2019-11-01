Warinner spoke about that performance this week, along with the mentality the team had against the Irish and why the Sept. 21 blowout loss at Wisconsin served as a wakeup call.

Michigan Wolverines football second-year offensive line coach Ed Warinner deserves plenty of credit for the way the Maize and Blue's rushing attack has taken off in recent weeks, culminating in last Saturday's 303-yard effort against Notre Dame.

NEWS: Redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins has emerged as a key cog in Michigan's offensive attack this season, rushing for a career-best 149 yards last week against Notre Dame and averaging 100.6 yards over U-M's last three outings.

Almost nobody would have predicted this coming into the season, seeing as how freshman Zach Charbonnet, redshirt freshman Christian Turner and senior Tru Wilson were viewed as the Wolverines' top trio at the position, while Haskins was expected to be fourth-string at best.

WARINNER: “He had shown a lot of good things in practice, with his talents, vision and cutting abilities to break tackles.

"Hassan also showed signs all throughout training camp of his explosiveness and his great vision.

"I’m happy for him and for us, because now he’s gotten to manifest that onto the playing field in games.

"Zach had also been playing consistent, so now we have a one/two punch there. Tru was a valuable guy for us last year and is now starting to come into his own again.”