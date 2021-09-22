Michigan Wolverines Football Film Analysis: NIU - A Second Look

Several observations following Michigan football's dominant, 63-10 win over Northern Illinois ...First off, what a performance by the offensive line. I don't care who you're playing — three games in a row over 300 yards, huge holes (stacked box or not).

These guys are playing better together than we've seen in years, and there are several reasons for it.One, they're being asked to do things they can do. As analyst Doug Skene has said many times, some of the blocks guys were being asked to make the last few years were damn near impossible for even the best, most agile linemen, and frankly, as good as they were, that wasn't previous lines' forte.

As Rick Neuheisel, several other national analysts who have seen Jim Harbaugh teams up close in the last few decades have said, this running game has Harbaugh's fingerprints all over it.

