Michigan Wolverines Football Film Analysis: On Second Glance – Rutgers

Michigan hung on to beat Rutgers, 20-13, after dominating the first half and getting owned in the second. Here’s what we saw after watching the film a few times …

First off, a really nice first half for the Wolverines. The stench of the second stanza kind of clouded that fact. They punched them in the mouth offensively — the line was firing off the ball, the pulls by the line had a purpose. Freshman right guard Zak Zinter in particular was mauling people and finishing his blocks.

Hassan Haskins was the better of the two backs Saturday. Blake Corum wasn’t as patient as he usually is — that was on display on the second to last drive that resulted in a field goal. He didn’t set up his blockers or wait for the hole and ran for three yards on a play that could have gone for six or seven. It resulted in a field goal and a 17-3 lead.

