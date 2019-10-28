News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-28 17:13:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Film Review: Notre Dame — A Closer Look

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

What we picked up from watching the film of Michigan’s 45-14 mauling of Notre Dame Saturday.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

RELATED: Harbaugh Says Confidence Reached a new High

RELATED: Videos: Harbaugh, Players on win Over Notre Dame

Hassan Haskins and the Michigan running game dominated ND to the tune of 303 yards.
Hassan Haskins and the Michigan running game dominated ND to the tune of 303 yards. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan Wolverines Football Film Review: Notre Dame — A Closer Look

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}