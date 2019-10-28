TheWolverine

Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Jim Harbaugh, Players Talk ND, Maryland
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and his players talk about the big win over Notre Dame, Maryland and more.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh
Junior safety Brad Hawkins
Redshirt freshman right tackle Jalen Mayfield
Freshman wideout Mike Sainristil
Redshirt sophomore defensive end Luiji Vilain
