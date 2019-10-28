News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-28 11:50:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Jim Harbaugh, Players Talk ND, Maryland

Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and his players talk about the big win over Notre Dame, Maryland and more.

RELATED: Live Updates From Harbaugh's Presser

RELATED: Van Bergen, Borton Podcast

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh improved to 1-1 against Notre Dame as U-M's coach.
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh improved to 1-1 against Notre Dame as U-M's coach. (Lon Horwedel)

Head coach Jim Harbaugh

Junior safety Brad Hawkins

Redshirt freshman right tackle Jalen Mayfield

Freshman wideout Mike Sainristil

Redshirt sophomore defensive end Luiji Vilain

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}