The Wolverines dominated on the field, and got back to dominating the top players of the game list, one they abandoned a week ago.

1. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson: Patterson carved up the Scarlet Knights, although he proved quick to say his offensive line and receivers made it easy. The senior threw for 276 yards and 17 of 23 passing, with one touchdown and only one turnover. He also rushed for three TDs, making sure the Wolverines were putting seven on the board when they got close.

2. Junior defensive end Kwity Paye: Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh approached Paye at one point in the game and told him Rutgers couldn’t block him. It looked that way throughout, as Paye made three tackles for loss among six overall stops. He registered a sack and a half, one quarterback hurry, and pounded Scarlet Knights QB Artur Sitkowski several other times.