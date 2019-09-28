Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Players Of The Game
The Wolverines dominated on the field, and got back to dominating the top players of the game list, one they abandoned a week ago.
1. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson: Patterson carved up the Scarlet Knights, although he proved quick to say his offensive line and receivers made it easy. The senior threw for 276 yards and 17 of 23 passing, with one touchdown and only one turnover. He also rushed for three TDs, making sure the Wolverines were putting seven on the board when they got close.
2. Junior defensive end Kwity Paye: Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh approached Paye at one point in the game and told him Rutgers couldn’t block him. It looked that way throughout, as Paye made three tackles for loss among six overall stops. He registered a sack and a half, one quarterback hurry, and pounded Scarlet Knights QB Artur Sitkowski several other times.
3. Sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell: Bell is quickly becoming Michigan’s most productive receiver, among a host of previously bigger names. He led the way with six catches for 83 yards against Rutgers, and remains one of the fiercest, most verbal leaders on the offense, despite his relative youth.
4. Senior linebacker Josh Uche: Uche also kept the heat on in Michigan’s shutout. He recorded half a sack and a pair of quarterback hurries with four overall tackles. When it’s a passing situation, he’s shot out of Don Brown’s missile launcher.
5. Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson: Hutchinson didn’t rack up huge numbers (two tackles), but if it wasn’t for him, Michigan likely doesn’t record the shutout. On fourth-and-three inside Michigan’s 10, Sitkowski set sail for the goal line, and Hutchinson sank him, right now. He belted Sitkowski to the turf, getting the ball back from the Scarlet Knights and putting a satisfying zero on their side of the scoreboard.
