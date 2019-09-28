Grading all aspects of Michigan's 52-0 blowout of Rutgers.

Michigan Football Rushing Offense: C-

Michigan still isn’t explosive enough in the running game. Though the Wolverines had some success on first down — there were runs of six, eight and 10 yards in the first half — they also had four plays of one, two, minus-one and no gain on first down in the first half. The longest run was 15 yards by redshirt freshman Hassan Haskins, but that came in the second half when the game was no long in doubt and the Scarlet Knights had all but given up.

Three backs averaged 4.4 yards per carry or more, but Rutgers was 117thin the nation in run defense heading in, allowing 218 yards per game. U-M’s 141 total wasn’t great given that perspective.

Michigan Football Passing Offense: A-

Receivers seemed to run their routes with a purpose Saturday, and it helped that protection was solid. Senior Shea Patterson was 4-for-4 for 100 yards and a score in the first quarter alone and 7-for-7 for 123 yards on first down in the first half. Seven receivers caught a pass of 22 yards or more (“explosive plays”) and both Patterson and Joe Milton (3-for-4, 59 yards, one touchdown) looked good.

The Wolverines’ whopping 16.8 yards per completion tells the story.

