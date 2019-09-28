Report Card-Grading Michigan Wolverines Football In A 52-0 Win Over Rutgers
Grading all aspects of Michigan's 52-0 blowout of Rutgers.
Michigan Football Rushing Offense: C-
Michigan still isn’t explosive enough in the running game. Though the Wolverines had some success on first down — there were runs of six, eight and 10 yards in the first half — they also had four plays of one, two, minus-one and no gain on first down in the first half. The longest run was 15 yards by redshirt freshman Hassan Haskins, but that came in the second half when the game was no long in doubt and the Scarlet Knights had all but given up.
Three backs averaged 4.4 yards per carry or more, but Rutgers was 117thin the nation in run defense heading in, allowing 218 yards per game. U-M’s 141 total wasn’t great given that perspective.
Michigan Football Passing Offense: A-
Receivers seemed to run their routes with a purpose Saturday, and it helped that protection was solid. Senior Shea Patterson was 4-for-4 for 100 yards and a score in the first quarter alone and 7-for-7 for 123 yards on first down in the first half. Seven receivers caught a pass of 22 yards or more (“explosive plays”) and both Patterson and Joe Milton (3-for-4, 59 yards, one touchdown) looked good.
The Wolverines’ whopping 16.8 yards per completion tells the story.
Michigan Football Rushing Defense: A
A week after the Wolverines were emasculated up front by Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor and his line, U-M held talented backs Isaih Pacheco and Raheem Blackshear to 16 carries for 36 yards between them. Pacheco’s 2.3 yards per carry was the second lowest of his career in games in which he carried 10 times or more.
Rutgers’ longest running play was only six yards (twice), a great day regardless of the opponent.
Michigan Football Passing Defense: B+
Artur Sitkowski had some success underneath the linebackers, completing 17 of 24 passes, but a relentless pass rush made him earn every yard and limited the threat of the big play. Michigan defenders had four hurries in addition to two sacks, but Sitkowski rarely even looked deep. The Scarlet Knights only managed two receptions over 15 yards, and running back Blackshear was the leading receiver with seven catches for 55 yards out of the backfield.
Sitkowski managed only 6.2 yards per completion.
Michigan Football Special Teams: A-
Kick return continues to be one of Michigan’s top units. Rutgers managed less than 15 yards per kick return, aided by a one-yarder on a perfectly placed kickoff to the sideline by sophomore Jake Moody, and punt coverage was outstanding on Will Hart’s two kicks for 95 yards.
Moody made his only field goal (33 yards), and two-punt return system worked well. Junior Donovan Peoples-Jones had a 10-yarder and sophomore Ronnie Bell an 11-yarder, and Peoples-Jones had a 20-plus yarder called back by a phantom penalty. That look has potential.
