Jim Harbaugh told his players during the prep week for Rutgers that winning cures more sickness than penicillin. He didn’t add that playing the Scarlet Knights heals more wounds than the Mayo Clinic — but he could have. Chris Ash’s team proved just what the doctor ordered, for a Michigan team that began Big Ten play with a thud. The Wolverines moved to 3-1, 1-1 in the conference by reducing Rutgers to ashes, 52-0. The Wolverines manhandled the Scarlet Knights (1-3, 0-2) from the opening kickoff to the closing limp off. Jim Harbaugh’s crew — excoriated during the week on social media and challenged fiercely by its own head coach — treated Big Ten’s leading contender for worst team like a scarlet-headed stepping stone toward better days. Michigan rolled up 476 total yards to Rutgers’ 152, senior quarterback Shea Patterson leading the way with his arm and his feet. Patterson went 17-for-23 for 276 yards and a touchdown through the air, firing one interception — the turnover-weary Wolverines’ only such miscue on the day.

Junior defensive end Kwity Paye and the Michigan defense recorded the shutout against Rutgers.

Patterson also scored three times running the football, becoming only the sixth Michigan quarterback in history to rush for a trio of TDs in a single game. U-M moved the chains 28 times, compared to Rutgers’ 10, and posted the shutout when it stopped cold battered Scarlet Knights quarterback Artur Sitkowski (17-for-24, 106 yards, two sacks, innumerable hits) on a fourth-down play near the Michigan’s goal line. “We worked very hard all week in practice,” Patterson said. “I felt like I had all day back there. The offensive line did a heck of a job. Receivers were out there making plays, and just making it easy for me. The defense put us in good field position. I was very happy to see that.” So was Harbaugh, who openly challenged his players to fashion a tougher, more physical effort coming out of the Big Ten-opening loss at Wisconsin. “Great play, great shutout, great calls by [defensive coordinator] Don [Brown], Harbaugh said. [Offensive coordinator] Josh Gattis, all the offensive coaches and players, the precision they had. They improved, and it showed.” The Wolverines came out ready to prove a point on offense, putting it into the end zone just 2:08 into the game. Patterson flipped a pass in the left flat for junior wideout Nico Collins (two catches, 59 yards), who rumbled 48 yards down the eastern sideline for the opening score. U-M took just five play to cover 80 yards, taking their first lead in three weeks. They weren’t about to give it up. Forcing a Rutgers three-and-out, Michigan then covered 61 yards in nine plays, going up 14-0 on Patterson’s two-yard bootleg run with 5:07 left in the opening quarter. The senior QB began the march with a 17-yard toss to sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell (eight receptions, 83 yards), dropped a crucial third-and-12 sideline pass downfield 20 yards into junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones (four catches, 62 yards) hands, and then took scoring matters into his own hands. Rutgers tried to answer, driving from its own 25 to the Michigan 5. But on fourth-and-three, Sitkowski kept and rolled right, only to encounter a brick wall wearing 97. Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson lowered a shoulder and decked Sitkowski for a no-gain drive-ender.

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown liked the donut his team tossed at the Scarlet Knights.