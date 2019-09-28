Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson enjoyed one of his best outings in a Wolverine uniform on Saturday, connecting on 17 of his 23 passes for 276 yards with one touchdown and a pick, while also rushing for three scores. It should also be noted that he did all of this without even playing in the fourth quarter.

Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson now has a 6-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the year after tossing a score and a pick against Rutgers. (AP Images)

The senior signal caller played a part in four of Michigan's five touchdowns through the first three frames, with redshirt freshman running back Christian Turner's seven-yard TD scamper in the third quarter marking the lone score that the senior wasn't responsible for in some fashion. Patterson started the game off with a bang, finding junior wideout Nico Collins for a 48-yard touchdown on just the fifth play of the afternoon to give his club a 7-0 lead. Michigan's next two touchdowns occurred when Patterson kept the ball on the ground with his feet — a two-yard scoring run at the 5:07 mark of the first quarter and then a four-yarder with 7:33 remaining in the second, making the score 21-0 at that point. The senior's third and final rushing TD of the day came with just 2:35 remaining in the third stanza, when he found pay dirt from a yard out on a quarterback sneak to give his crew a 38-0 edge. The 276 yards Patterson threw for were the second most he had ever compiled in a Michigan uniform, narrowly trailing the 282 he accumulated in a 42-21 win over Maryland last year. Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was actually on the sidelines on Saturday after spending the first three games up in the press box, and Patterson admitted afterward that he liked the change. “Coach Gattis is on the sidelines every day in practice, so it’s just something we were used to," the senior noted. "I really liked it, and I think the other guys liked it too. “He is, without a doubt, the leader of our offense. We all trust in him and we see it every day in practice. It’s just a little more personal.” “It was seeing a lot of good offensive play in practice, and you want to see it in games," head coach Jim Harbaugh added. "We have seen it in games, at times; at times not. "I would agree with Shea — it felt more like that, because that’s more of the way it runs in practice."

U-M Struggles Once Again To Get Its Ground Game Going

Though Michigan rushed for 141 yards against the Scarlet Knights, it came on just 3.4 yards per carry. The RU defense, meanwhile, had been allowing opponents to average 4.8 yards per touch coming into the game, which ranked 108th in the country. Turner led the way with 48 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, while fellow redshirt freshman Hassan Haskins was actually the next leading rusher with a career-high 45 yards on nine attempts. Freshman Zach Charbonnet, meanwhile, only received five totes for 22 yards, a week after he carried two times for six yards against Wisconsin. The U-M offensive line did, however, pave the way for five rushing touchdowns, which were the club's most since they also had five in a 59-3 win over Maryland in 2016.

“[He told me it was] just a ‘good hard run,’" Turner revealed when asked what Gattis said to him after his scoring plunge. "All week he emphasized believing in his players and we just have to believe in him, and I think him being on the sideline just emphasized that even more." U-M's offensive line also kept the Scarlet Knight defensive front seven out of U-M's backfield on a consistent basis on Saturday, surrendering just one sack and three tackles for loss.

Miscellaneous Notes