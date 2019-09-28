After the Michigan Wolverines' football team put on a dismal defensive showing last Saturday at Wisconsin (35 points and 487 yards allowed), it bounced back in a big way this weekend against Rutgers. The Wolverines blanked the Scarlet Knights in a 52-0 shellacking, yielding just 152 yards to a Rutgers offense that had been averaging 353 entering the contest. Michigan's defensive front seven and secondary each struggled mightily last week in Madison (359 rushing yards and 13 of 16 completions allowed), but both units were clicking this time around.

Michigan Wolverines football junior defensive end Kwity Paye's six tackles were the second most on the team on Saturday. (Lon Horwedel)

RU only mustered 46 yards on the ground with a clip of 1.6 yards per rush, and just 106 through the air on 4.4 yards per pass attempt.

The Maize and Blue defense set the tone early on Rutgers' first two possessions of the day … albeit in two different ways. It first made a statement by forcing the Scarlet Knights to go three-and-out on their initial series of the afternoon, before allowing them to drive all the way down to the U-M 5-yard line on their second possession. Rutgers went for it on fourth-and-three, but sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson banged RU sophomore quarterback Artur Sitkowski down with his shoulder when the young signal-caller tried to pick up the necessary yards with his feet. The Scarlet Knights' next eight possessions were as follows: punt, punt, ran the clock out to end the half, punt, failed fourth-down attempt, punt, punt and punt. Senior viper Khaleke Hudson led the team in tackles with seven, after averaging 11.3 entering the contest (ninth most in the nation). Junior defensive end Kwity Paye had the best all-around performance, finishing the afternoon with 1.5 sacks and a career-best 3.5 tackles for loss. "I went up to him in the second quarter and said, 'I don’t think they can block you with the way you’re playing right now,'" head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed after the win. "He had a great game."

An Unlikely Hero Makes A Key Special Teams Play

Though Michigan already led 24-0 to begin the second half, a crucial special teams play helped put the game away on the opening kickoff out of the break. Redshirt junior safety Tre Avery fielded the kick for the Scarlet Knights, only to fumble at his own 15-yard line. Michigan redshirt junior defensive back Tyler Cochran both forced the miscue and recovered it, marking the first time in his career he had accomplished either feat. It then took the U-M offense just three plays to find the end zone to grab a 31-0 lead less than a minute into the second half. Though he only punted twice on the day, redshirt junior Will Hart was also his usual dominant self, averaging 47.5 yards with a long of 54. Rutgers returned one of his kicks for zero yards (thanks to a bone-crushing hit from five-star freshman Daxton Hill). The Wolverines, meanwhile, took an interesting approach with their punt return unit, placing both junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones and sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell back deep (the latter had been the lone returnee over the past two games). Peoples-Jones returned three punts for 18 yards, Bell brought back one for 11 yards. Freshman wideout Mike Sainristil also tallied one return for no yards. Sophomore kicker Jake Moody connected on his lone field goal attempt of the day (a 33-yarder in the second quarter), and has now converted all four of his tries on the year and is 14 of 15 in his career.

Miscellaneous Michigan Football Defense And Special Teams Notes