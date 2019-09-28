News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-28 15:47:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Postgame Video: Jim Harbaugh, Patterson, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and several Wolverines football players met the media following U-M's 52-0 trouncing of Rutgers. Here's the video.

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson had one of his best days in a U-M uniform in a win over Rutgers.
---

