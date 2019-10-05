Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Players Of The Game
Michigan football’s 10-3 win over Iowa featured Pentagon-level defense. Appropriately, that side of the ball gets the five guys spotlight:
1. Junior defensive end Kwity Paye: Paye cashed in over and over in the Iowa backfield, setting the tone for a dominant defensive day. Even on an afternoon when he left the game via injury, Paye notched 2.5 sacks among his four stops, with a pair of additional quarterback hurries. He had Iowa QB Nate Stanley on the run all day.
2. Fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow: Glasgow racked up a pair of sacks among his nine tackles, along with a quarterback hurry. He was another Wolverine who roamed the Hawkeyes’ backfield with impunity, and usually got in on the action. His overall tackle total ranked second on the squad.
3. Senior linebacker Khaleke Hudson: Hudson led the way with 11 tackles on the defensive side, with one tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry. On an afternoon when the defense didn’t get much help from Michigan’s offense — spending 33:57 on the field and defending a seven-point lead over the game’s final two-and-a-half quarters — Hudson helped seal the win.
4. Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson: Hutchinson delivered a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss among his six stops. He also forced a fumble U-M recovered and broke up a pass, moving around on the defensive line with considerable effectiveness.
5. Junior cornerback Ambry Thomas: Thomas notched the Daily Double for the second time this season. He recovered a fumble and picked off a pass, accounting for two of the four turnovers the Wolverines secured.
---
