Michigan football’s 10-3 win over Iowa featured Pentagon-level defense. Appropriately, that side of the ball gets the five guys spotlight:

1. Junior defensive end Kwity Paye: Paye cashed in over and over in the Iowa backfield, setting the tone for a dominant defensive day. Even on an afternoon when he left the game via injury, Paye notched 2.5 sacks among his four stops, with a pair of additional quarterback hurries. He had Iowa QB Nate Stanley on the run all day.

2. Fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow: Glasgow racked up a pair of sacks among his nine tackles, along with a quarterback hurry. He was another Wolverine who roamed the Hawkeyes’ backfield with impunity, and usually got in on the action. His overall tackle total ranked second on the squad.