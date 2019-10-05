Anyone learning in advance that Michigan would score 10 against Iowa on Homecoming might have bet the house on the Hawkeyes. Except for Vincent van Brown, of course. His real name is Don Brown, Michigan’s defensive coordinator. But after U-M’s 10-3 win over Iowa, Brown might better be known as Old One Ear. “That was a defensive masterpiece,” Harbaugh praised. “Our defense, Don Brown, the coaching staff, the players … Don called a great game. They were very well prepared. “Player-wise, it was just obvious from play one to the last play of the game, everybody was hustling and running and playing with great effort. Great job.” Great, and overwhelming for Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, who entered the game 4-0 this year, with eight touchdown passes and nary an interception. He left empathizing with Rutgers QB Artur Sitkowski, who contemplated redshirting after the Wolverines got done with him last week.

Senior viper Khaleke Hudson snares Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, who suffered eight sacks.

The Wolverines sacked Stanley eight times, forced him to throw his first three interceptions of the season, secured four turnovers total and limited Iowa to 261 total yards of offense. Precisely one of those occurred on the ground, the Wolverines turning the Hawkeyes rushing attack to corn meal. “We knew what we had to do,” senior captain and linebacker Khaleke Hudson (11 tackles, one TFL, one quarterback hurry) said. “We knew we had to be stout in the run game. That’s the first thing we wanted to do — stop the run and force them to throw. The results talked for themselves." Stanley went 23-of-42 passing, while his counterpart — Michigan senior Shea Patterson — notched a 14-of-26 effort for 147 yards. The biggest difference? Patterson’s 51-yard bomb to junior wideout Nico Collins, which set up the game’s only touchdown.

That and Stanley’s bevy of bruises, of course.

“Sometimes it’s going to be like that,” Patterson said. “We were fortunate for the defense to come out and play like they did. They kept us in the game the whole entire time. We just stayed patient and took what they gave us, put a few drives together. “We left a lot out there. We’ve got to start finishing in the red zone. Any time the defense plays like that, you try to help them out as much as you can.” U-M’s offense could have helped them out plenty with any production in a scoreless second half. But they didn’t dent the end zone over the final 51:45 of the contest, and even a short field goal attempt went awry. But the Wolverines (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten) survived against an Iowa team (4-1, 1-1) determined to send most of the 111, 519 onlookers home miserable. “Nobody’s expectations exceed ours on offense and on defense,” Patterson said. “Our motto that’s in the locker room is to be 1-0 each week, attack each day with our best effort and be ready to go.” Michigan’s defense proved ready to go, from the get-go. It created an early advantage, sophomore defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson forcing a fumble by Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent. Junior cornerback Ambry Thomas dove on the ball at the Iowa 18. The Wolverines couldn’t move the chains on Iowa’s defense, but sophomore kicker Jake Moody’s 28-yard field goal gave Michigan a 3-0 lead just 2:41 into the game. Patterson started off only 3-of-10 passing against the Hawkeyes, but made them pay dearly on one of those. He unloaded the 51-yard bomb to Collins on Michigan’s next possession, setting up the Wolverines at the Iowa 19. Patterson also connected with freshman wideout Mike Sainristil on a clutch, eight-yard sideline throw on third-and-six, setting Michigan up inside Iowa’s 10. Freshman running back Zach Charbonnet (13 carries, 42 yards) capped off the six-play, 70-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown plunge. But just when the happy Homecoming backslaps began, so did a rash of greasy fingers.

Junior defensive end Kwity Paye zeroes in on beleaguered Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, who the Wolverines sacked eight times and hurried six additional times.