ANN ARBOR, Mich. — What should have been a nice, relaxing Homecoming afternoon for Michigan alums turned into a laugher of another sort, courtesy of the Wolverines’ offense.

With a tip of the cap to a defense that played extremely well, U-M proved it’s no Big Ten contender barring head coach Jim Harbaugh doing something drastic with that side of the ball.

That was not, however, what Harbaugh wanted to hear after his team fought its way to a hard-earned, 10-3 (not a misprint) victory over Iowa. And that’s fair. One side of the ball was absolutely outstanding, responding to the question of whether it could hang with big, physical teams after being torn to shreds at Wisconsin, playing with heart and willing the Wolverines to their second Big Ten win.