Postgame Videos: Harbaugh, Players Discuss U-M's 10-3 Win Over Iowa
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team held off Iowa, 10-3, this afternoon to improve to 2-1 in Big Ten play.
Here are their postgame reactions:
RELATED: Defense Owns Homecoming, Hawkeyes
RELATED: Notes, Quotes & Observations
Head coach Jim Harbaugh and junior cornerback Ambry Thomas
Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson
Redshirt freshman right tackle Jalen Mayfield and fifth-year senior defensive end Mike Danna
Senior quarterback Shea Patterson, junior center Cesar Ruiz and senior viper Khaleke Hudson
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook