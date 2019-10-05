News More News
Postgame Videos: Harbaugh, Players Discuss U-M's 10-3 Win Over Iowa

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
Staff Writers
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team held off Iowa, 10-3, this afternoon to improve to 2-1 in Big Ten play.

Here are their postgame reactions:

RELATED: Defense Owns Homecoming, Hawkeyes

RELATED: Notes, Quotes & Observations

RELATED: Wolverine Watch — A Day For The Don And His D

Head coach Jim Harbaugh and junior cornerback Ambry Thomas

Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

Redshirt freshman right tackle Jalen Mayfield and fifth-year senior defensive end Mike Danna

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson, junior center Cesar Ruiz and senior viper Khaleke Hudson

