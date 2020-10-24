TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Players Of The Game

Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Players Of The Game
Michigan more than held its own in producing top performers in a road win over a ranked team. Here’s a look.
1. Redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins: It’s tough to name a number one on this night, so many stood out for the Wolverines. But Haskins led Michigan’s rushing attack with 82 yards on just six carries with two touchdowns. He also set up another score by stopping cold a fake punt by the Gophers.
2. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton: He’ll have bigger numbers at times than 15-for-22, 225 yards and a touchdown. But he will never have another debut in which he needs to instill confidence in his teammates and everyone looking on. Milton more than accomplished that, leading, passing with accuracy and adding 52 yards rushing with another touchdown.
3. Redshirt sophomore viper Michael Barrett: Barrett set the defensive tone for the night, rocking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan early. Barrett dislodged the ball, which popped into the hands of redshirt junior defensive tackle Donovan Jeter, who ran it in for a touchdown. Barrett also returned a kickoff 66 yards for another huge play.
4. Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim: Ibrahim kept the Gophers on the move, rushing for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He proved elusive all night.
5. Minnesota wideout Rashod Bateman: Bateman was the other Gopher who kept his team in it for a while, making nine catches for 101 yards. But in the end, the Wolverines used many to overcome a pair of Minnesota standouts.
