TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Players Of The Game

Michigan more than held its own in producing top performers in a road win over a ranked team. Here’s a look.

1. Redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins: It’s tough to name a number one on this night, so many stood out for the Wolverines. But Haskins led Michigan’s rushing attack with 82 yards on just six carries with two touchdowns. He also set up another score by stopping cold a fake punt by the Gophers.

2. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton: He’ll have bigger numbers at times than 15-for-22, 225 yards and a touchdown. But he will never have another debut in which he needs to instill confidence in his teammates and everyone looking on. Milton more than accomplished that, leading, passing with accuracy and adding 52 yards rushing with another touchdown.