Once again, FootballScoop has thrown out a Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumor ... and once again, Harbaugh has shot it down.

The same website that repeatedly insisted Harbaugh was not a candidate to come to U-M from the NFL and that reported Duke coach David Cutcliffe "turned Michigan down" (he didn't and was never offered the job) wrote Oct. 22 that Harbaugh was seeking an 'exit strategy' for the NFL.

"Sources tell FootballScoop that Harbaugh's representatives have their eye on getting their client back in the NFL," they wrote.

Harbaugh responded with a letter to players' and recruits' parents:



