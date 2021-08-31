Jim Harbaugh Says His Kickers Are ‘Most Ready We’ve Ever Had’

Placekicker Jake Moody has had his ups and downs the last few years, but he’s been outstanding this fall, including a 7-for-8 performance in a scrimmage that included a 60-yarder. Brad Robbins averaged 45.3 yards per punt a year ago and has the big leg, proving it time and again.

There are still plenty of question marks on special teams heading into the season for Michigan Wolverines football’s Jim Harbaugh seventh team.

“Jake’s had a really good camp; Brad’s had a great camp,” Harbaugh said Monday. “Both are as ready as any kickers I think we’ve ever had going into a season. I’m excited to watch them compete on Saturday.

“We’re feeling good about who the returners are … there are a couple punt returners, a couple kick returners. I would say we want to go through the week of practice especially leading up to the game, just to make sure the guy you put back there gives us the best opportunity to catch the ball and return it.”

It’s more than just that though, special teams coach Jay Harbaugh said last week. They want explosive plays back there, too, and junior Ronnie Bell and others are vying for both return duties.

“It’s about more than just the guy back there. We have a lot of talented guys on our team right now who are dangerous with the ball in their hands,” Jay Harbaugh said. “It’s a full 11-person effort to be able to make that guy look really good.

“I like where we’re at, but the goal will obviously be to be explosive in that phase. It’s a pretty good-sized group, a little deeper than we have been in terms of guys who have the ability to field a ball and have some ball carrying skills.”

Guys like Blake Corum, A.J. Henning, Roman Wilson, Mike Barret, Brad Hawkins and Eamonn Dennis were mentioned. Caden Kolesar, Mike Sainristil and others are also getting a look.

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve never had that many guys who are legit speed guys who can make people miss, have a sense of how to set up blocks and all that,” Jay Harbaugh said. “It’s exciting. We can only play two at a time and one, but it’s nice to have a little more depth.”