Michigan Football News & Views: On Monday’s (and More) Developments …

It’s game week for Michigan Wolverines football, and head coach Jim Harbaugh disclosed plenty at his first Monday press conference of the season. We provide our take on some of the more intriguing developments from yesterday, along with a few from the past week, not limited to just Harbaugh …

NEWS: Mike Macdonald is preparing to call his first game ever as a coordinator Saturday. How will he adapt in games?

JIM HARBAUGH: “I got a good feel for that. I feel like he’s ready. In fact, we’ve had a ton of situational calls where we didn’t script it, especially in fall camp. I’ve seen him in every situation, where it wasn’t able to be scripted the night before; it was just on him to come in well thought out ... to come in quick.

“He’s got good adjustments. We talked about the communication … when your players are communicating and know the calls, know the adjustments, can execute them quick, it’s all good study and good coaching.”

VIEWS: This is where the Wolverines struggled last year, and not just on defense. Don Brown did great things here as Michigan’s coordinator prior to last year — those who don’t acknowledge it aren’t giving him his due — but rumblings that Ohio State knew the defensive calls (it sure looked like it if they didn’t, always in the right play against the defense) and last year’s debacle in which the corners were overmatched but still thrown into bad situations essentially forced Harbaugh to make a change.

This year’s defense, according to linebacker Josh Ross and others we’ve spoken with, is more old school Michigan — don’t allow big plays, make offenses earn it, come with a number of different looks mixed with exotic NFL blitzes …

And it all sounds wonderful.

At the same time, it’s talent that wins games, and U-M is still lacking in some areas, primarily the defensive line. If you can’t stop the run, you’re going to have a hard time beating the better teams on the schedule (Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State to name three).

We’re anxious to see what Macdonald’s defense looks like in the opener against WMU, knowing this is a work in progress.

Speaking of adjustments …

NEWS: Michigan’s offense is in year three under Josh Gattis and needs to show major improvement this year, especially in that “adjustment” area.



