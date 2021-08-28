Saturday Football Thoughts: Nebraska Parallels, Charbonnet, Peters & More

Thoughts from college football's first official weekend, all with a Michigan slant ...

"Zach Charbonnet is a beast."

We were expecting posts like these on the message board today, along with "should Brandon Peters still be here?" ... and we weren't disappointed. They both came early in their games (Charbonnet for UCLA vs. Hawaii, Peters for Illinois vs. Nebraska).

Charbonnet finished with 106 yards and three touchdowns, including a 46-yarder in which he ran over a few players.

MORE: Michigan Wolverines Football Thoughts — Nebraska Parallels, Zach Charbonnet, Brandon Peters and More

RELATED

RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Grading Michigan's Position Groups, More

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Tight End Group Proving Deep, Talented