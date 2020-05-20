Count Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh among those who would be willing to play in empty stadiums … if it comes to that. Harbaugh said on ESPN’s Get Up this morning that if the choice were to play in front of no fans or not at all, he’d opt for the former every time.

Harbaugh does seem resigned to the fact that they won’t be playing in front of packed stadiums anytime soon due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You could definitely test both teams and the officials, but can you test 100,000 fans coming into a stadium? Probably not,” Harbaugh said during Wednesday's appearance on ESPN's Get Up. "Heck yeah I would be comfortable coaching a game without any fans. If the choice were play in front of no fans or not play, then I would choose to play in front of no fans.

"Most of the [players] ... darn near every guy I’ve talked to on our team, that’s the way they feel about it.”

They’re going through many different scenarios and learning more every day, Harbaugh noted. The big question is how to get an entire team together, including coaches, players, trainers, strength staff, etc. and play safely.

“You don’t test positive and don’t have it, can you still play the game? I think that’s the question on everybody’s mind,” he said. “I’m thinking that you could do that.