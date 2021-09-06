Harbaugh Identifies A ‘Lights Out’ Standout vs. WMU, Others Who Excelled

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh led his team to a 47-14 win over Western Michigan in a game that was much easier than many expected. Several players stood out on both sides of the ball, led by one of the most improved starters from last year. Sixth-year senior Andrew Vastardis had his ups and downs last year as a full-time starter, but he former walk-on played like an All-Big Ten center Saturday. Granted, it came against an overmatched WMU team, but Vastardis was one of the offensive players of the game for his performance. “The offensive line graded out consistently good. Vastardis was lights out,” Harbaugh said. “He was tremendous. [Redshirt junior right tackle] Andrew Stueber was really good, and [redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan]Hayes. The guards [redshirt freshman Trevor Keegan and redshirt junior Chuck Filiaga] were good and consistent, too. RELATED: Michigan Football's Ronnie Bell Is Out For The Year With A Knee Injury RELATED: MMQB: Michigan Flashes Offensive Explosiveness, 'Bend, Don't Break' Defense

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh identified many standouts from his team's win over WMU (USA TODAY Sports Images)

“As far as what the lineup will be this week, we’ll address that and see what it looks like in practice. Also, [freshman Zak] Zinter did a nice job in his role as the sixth offensive lineman in the game, as well."

Zinter has missed some time with a hand injury — his right arm was in a club Saturday — but he played 16 snaps, including some at right guard (where Filiaga played), and he’s expected to be the starter there when healthy. “Offensively, [junior receiver] Ronnie Bell, [freshman running back] Blake Corum, [redshirt freshman quarterback] Cade McNamara, the tight ends. Andrew Vastardis had a tremendous game; so did Stueber," Harbaugh continued. "Caden Kolesar was our player of the game on special teams. He played the most plays; 23 plays. Mike Sainristil was right there, next best on special teams.” Defensively, junior end/linebacker Aidan Hutchinson and sophomore safety/nickel Daxton Hill were all over the field. Harbaugh identified the duo as the standouts. “Those two played great. There were some real examples of really good play all across the board on our team, but there were some examples of guys playing just how you want the game played,” he said. “Dax, Aidan, [redshirt junior linebacker] Josh Ross were the guys just setting the example of how to play in a game, especially for a lot of the players just playing the first time, playing their first game. It’s tremendous to have on tape, a teaching tool.